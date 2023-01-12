The 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gerry Reust, Auto Show Representative from the Cavalier Auto Group, joins Coast Live to share a preview of the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show, a massive exhibition of hundreds of new vehicles from nearly every auto manufacturer—all in a no-sell environment.

The 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show

Virginia Beach Convention Center

Friday, January 13: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 14: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 15: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Visit www.hamptonroadsautoshow.com for complete details on discount tickets, prizes and more!

Presented by your Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association

