HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Executive Director for Priority Automotive Charities Troy E. Clifton joins Coast Live to discuss the 2023 Charity Bowl, America's longest-running charity football game, that has supported Hampton Roads children's charities for 54 years.

Presented by Priority Automotive Charities

2023 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl

April 15, S.B. Ballard Stadium at ODU

Free and open to the public

priorityautomotivecharities.com/charity-bowl