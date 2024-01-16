Watch Now
The 2024 Day of Racial Healing on Coast Live

Posted at 6:13 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 18:13:32-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This year marks the eighth-annual National Day of Racial Healing hosted by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation with the theme, "Connect. Build Relationships. Bridge Divides."

The annual observance is held every year on the Tuesday following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It’s a time to acknowledge the values we share as people, build trust in each other, develop authentic relationships and inspire collective action on #HowWeHeal from the effects of racism.

