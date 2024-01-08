The 2024 Hampton Roads International Auto Show on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marquis Grayes, Team Leader at Checkered Flag Honda, joins Coast Live for a preview of the 2024 Hampton Roads International Auto Show, an opportunity to experience 2024’s most anticipated vehicles.

From groundbreaking technology to the latest production models, manufacturers will unveil their cutting-edge designs and features. Visitors can get a firsthand look at the auto industry’s vision for the future as these vehicles redefine style, performance, and technology all in a non-sales, no-pressure environment.

Hampton Roads International Auto Show

  • Friday, January 12 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 13 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 14 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

