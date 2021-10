HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Twonisha is a Veteran Hairstylist and Makeup Artist serving the beauty industry for 30 years. She joins us to talk about the upcoming Annual 24 hour Breast Cancer Awareness Hair-A-Thon that will support the American Cancer Society.

The Glam Lair 24 Hour Hair-a-Thon will take place October 29 through October 30 starting at 6:00 a.m. Call (757) 447-2400 or go to www.theglamlair.com to learn more.