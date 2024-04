Regina Cox from the Tidewater Turners and Liz Burgess from The Franklin Experience stop by Coast Live to discuss the 3rd annual Lumberjack Festevent in Franklin, and do a live woodworking demonstration on the WTKR Roof!

Catch the 2024 Lumberjack Festevent in Downtown Franklin on Saturday, May 4. Visit facebook.com/TFE.INC for more information. Learn more about the Tidewater Turners on their Facebook page.