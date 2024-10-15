HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The 42nd annual Poquoson Seafood Festival brings together artisans, vendors and the area’s best seafood in one fun 3-day event. The Festival honors the Working Watermen of the Chesapeake Bay and the Rich Coastal Heritage of Poquoson.

One of the largest family festivals in Eastern Virginia will also have 2-stages featuring East Coast Touring Musical Entertainment. Kids won’t be left out with a fun and interactive children’s area.

For a full list of the weekend’s events, October 18-29th go to:

Poquoson Seafood Festival