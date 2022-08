HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Former Pro World Tour Surfer Wes Laine and Chris Thompson from the Virginia Beach Jaycees join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships.

The Coastal Edge ECSC is August 21-28 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!

Visit CoastalEdge.com or call (757) 422-4640 for event information and registration.

Presented by Coastal Edge