The American Forces Travel Program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Friday July 16, 2021 the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and Priceline will announce the expansion of American Forces Travel platform, a leisure travel site created with Priceline, to all Veterans of the United States Armed Forces with a discharge status of honorable or general under honorable conditions, allowing an additional 16 million users access to the full-service travel booking platform. Travel advisor Meagan Wristen joins us to discuss the announcement on the eligibility expansion, who is eligible and some great travel tips for military families.

Learn more at www.americanforcestravel.com.