HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Pat Davis-Hagens, Market President for Bon Secours Hampton Roads, joins Coast Live with Stephanie Corio, Heart Walk Director for the American Heart Association of Hampton Roads, to discuss the upcoming Heart Walk event and how it benefits people in Hampton Roads.

2023 American Heart Association Heart Walk



Nov 4 - Peninsula Heart Walk at Fort Monroe

Nov 11 – Southside Heart Walk at Chesapeake City Park

Learn more at hamptonroadsheartwalk.org.