HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The holidays are a great time to spend time with family and reflect on the past year, but what do you do when that conversation turns political or combative? New York Times best-selling author Dan Lyons has some conflict solutions to ease tension during the holiday season. His new book, STFU: The Power of Keeping Your Mouth Shut in an Endlessly Noisy World spoke to Coast’s April Woodard on managing tense gatherings.

