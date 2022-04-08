The Art of Public Speaking on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Yardan Shabazz has been teaching for over 25 years, and in 2022 was named Teacher of the Year at Indian River High School. "Doc," as he's affectionately referred to by his students, is an expert in communication; he teaches Public Speaking classes at Indian River, in addition to coaching the Forensics Team, which recently won the Virginia High School League State Championship competition. You could say it's been a winning year for Dr. Shabazz, and despite his busy schedule, he still makes time to educate another kind of winner: athletes.

"Your mouth is your brand when the game ends" is the motto for The Pro Associates, the banner under which Dr. Shabazz offers private coaching for athletes, students, educators, and anyone interested in improving their communication skills in-person or on-camera. As he puts it, "It's all about professional development, and at the root of it all is public speaking."

Dr. Shabazz regularly posts speech tips on his instagram page, instagram.com/dr.shabazz.

For more information on The Pro Associates, visit goresearchme.net/Pro-Associates, or call 1-757-305-7657.

