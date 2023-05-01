Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

The "Battle of the Paddles" pickleball tournament on Coast Live

Posted at 1:59 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:59:17-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Shari Dozoretz Friedman from the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads and Westminster Canterbury Pickleball Chairman Lucy Newman join Coast Live to share details about the upcoming "Battle of the Paddles" pickleball tournament, a special fundraiser that supports the mission of Hospice House as it continues development under construction.

Catch the first annual Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads "Battle of the Paddles" pickleball tournament on Saturday, June 17 at Owls Creek in Virginia Beach. Participants and sponsors wanted! For more information, visit hospicehousehr.org.

Paid for by Westminster Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay
wcbay.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV