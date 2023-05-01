The "Battle of the Paddles" pickleball tournament on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Shari Dozoretz Friedman from the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads and Westminster Canterbury Pickleball Chairman Lucy Newman join Coast Live to share details about the upcoming "Battle of the Paddles" pickleball tournament, a special fundraiser that supports the mission of Hospice House as it continues development under construction.

Catch the first annual Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads "Battle of the Paddles" pickleball tournament on Saturday, June 17 at Owls Creek in Virginia Beach. Participants and sponsors wanted! For more information, visit hospicehousehr.org.

