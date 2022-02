HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Today is World Spay Day, a day to encourage people to spay or neuter their companion animals. Spaying and neutering is critical to fighting animal homelessness, but there are also some health and behavioral benefits to having your pet altered. Here with more information is Mandi Kowaleski with the Virginia Beach SPCA.

