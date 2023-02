HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Television personality and host Kevin Frazier joins Coast Live to share a preview of "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades," an interactive special where viewers will vote live to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades.

The show will be broadcast Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. on WTKR News 3, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+!