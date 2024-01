HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Today we are talking about an organization that focuses on the well-being of our region, NAMI. Joining us are Sally Dudley with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Coastal Virginia - and Mary Crutchfield, a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

To learn more visit NamiCoastalVirginia.org

The Better Business Break is our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits - brought to you by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business.