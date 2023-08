HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In "The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth," Dan Buettner shares updates on the populations known for their super-agers—people who elude heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, and stay sharp brains until the end—as well as his Blue Zones Project across the United States. Dan joins Coast Live to chat about the new book.

Learn more at DanBuettner.com.