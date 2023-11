HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — James Bryan from J&A Racing joins Coast Live to share a preview of the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend, filled with fan-favorite races and an exciting party atmosphere.

Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend presented by Bon Secours

November 18-19, 2023

Distances include the Kids 1K, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Nauti Lite Challenge and Get Nauti Challenge.

NorfolkHarborHalf.com

Paid for by J&A Racing

jandaracing.com