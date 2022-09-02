The Chartway Promise Foundation is making dreams come true on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — The Chartway Promise Foundation provides the financial support needed to make dreams and wishes come true for kids facing medical challenges. Brian Schools, President and CEO of Chartway Credit Union, and Christine Wilson, President of The Chartway Promise Foundation, join Coast Live to share more about two children who will receive a surprise at the Old Dominion University vs. Virginia Tech game.

Presented by Chartway Credit Union

www.chartway.com

To learn more about the Chartway Promise Foundation visit www.ChartwayPromiseFoundation.org