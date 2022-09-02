Watch Now
Coast Live

The Chartway Promise Foundation is making dreams come true on Coast Live

Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:44:30-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — The Chartway Promise Foundation provides the financial support needed to make dreams and wishes come true for kids facing medical challenges. Brian Schools, President and CEO of Chartway Credit Union, and Christine Wilson, President of The Chartway Promise Foundation, join Coast Live to share more about two children who will receive a surprise at the Old Dominion University vs. Virginia Tech game.

