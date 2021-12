HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - MotorTrend’s hit series "Garage Squad" is back with a new co-host, new cars, and new transformations! Bogi Lateiner and lead mechanic Joe Zolper join us with the details.

Season Eight of "Garage Squad" is steaming now on MotorTrend+ and airing on MontorTrend TV Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m.