The Combat Zone Sports and Fitness Event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Who says you can’t champion multiple causes at the same time? Armor of God Wellness encourages health and wellness for all ages, while providing a platform for deserving causes to spotlight their missions.

This is what makes The Combat Zone the unicorn of sports and fitness events.

We get the details from David Richardson, CEO & Co-Founder, Armor of God Wellness, and Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. "Bobby" Dyer.

2nd Annual Combat Zone

September 21st, 9am – 7pm

Virginia Beach Fieldhouse

Presented by Armor of God Wellness, LLC

www.aogwellness.com