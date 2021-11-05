Watch
The connection between diabetes and eyesight on Coast Live

Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 10:15:56-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Diabetes is a chronic condition that can affect every aspect of a person’s life. Managing life with the disease alone can present challenges, but diabetes can also lead to other serious health conditions, like diabetic eye disease, that can make keeping up with one’s overall care even more difficult. Dr. Allen Ho joins us to talk more about the connection between diabetes and eyesight and shares some resources that may help those living with the disease.

For more information go to www.noweyesee.com.

