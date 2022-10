HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — To shine a light on Black creators, speakers, and filmmakers, creator and founder Riqua Hailes Turner has launched The BW Network—funded by and dedicated to Black women. Riqua chats with April Woodard on Coast Live about the streaming service's launch, and its mission to promote diverse storytelling.

The BW Network is streaming now on iPhone, Android, Roku, and Fire TV! Learn more and subscribe at thebwnetwork.com.