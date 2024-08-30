The critical importance of "community health workers" on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Reports show that nearly one third of Americans lack access to essential primary care due to economic, social, and geographic barriers.

Community health workers—or CHWs—play a crucial role in bridging these gaps by providing services in the communities they serve.

But their hard work and importance often flies under the radar for the rest of us—that is, until this week was recognized as National Community Health Worker Awareness Week.

