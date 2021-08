HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Amanda Heineman from The Good Feet Store joins us to discuss the differences between drug store inserts and Good Feet arch supports. Plus, she explains how arch supports can improve quality of life.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

Jefferson Marketplace, Newport News

(757) 249-7700

GoodFeet.com/NewportNews

1624 Laskin Rd, Suite 751

Virginia Beach

(757) 563-1233

GoodFeet.com/virginia-beach