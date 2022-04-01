"The Fairly Oddparents" Voice Actors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Combining live action and animation, "The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder" picks up years after the original series ended by following Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris (the voices of Wanda and Cosmo, respectively) join Coast Live to talk about their experiences voicing these characters for over 20 years, and where we find Wanda and Cosmo in this new series.

All 13 episodes of the first season of "The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder" are available to stream now on Paramount+.