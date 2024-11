HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The Annual Festival of Trees is a delight each year and it’s all for a good cause. The event that is moving into its 5th year is a gift purchasing extravaganza and it raises money for residents of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay who need support. You can purchase a perfectly outfitted Christmas tree for your home and more.

Friday, November 22nd at 5:30pm

3100 Shore Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Presented by: Westminster Canterbury Foundation