Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

The Firefighter Challenge at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 16:13:04-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz and Firefighters Marquel Davis and Dan Harrell join Coast Live to perform a preview demonstration of The Firefighter Challenge, happening next month for the Virginia Beach Festival of Champions. The crew shows off some of their life-saving equipment, as well as the Keizer Sled competition that can be seen at the event.

The Firefighter Challenge
May 11-13
Mount Trashmore, Virginia Beach
Free and open to the public
Proceeds benefit the Virginia Beach Fire Foundation
firefighterchallenge.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV