The Firefighter Challenge at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz and Firefighters Marquel Davis and Dan Harrell join Coast Live to perform a preview demonstration of The Firefighter Challenge, happening next month for the Virginia Beach Festival of Champions. The crew shows off some of their life-saving equipment, as well as the Keizer Sled competition that can be seen at the event.

The Firefighter Challenge

May 11-13

Mount Trashmore, Virginia Beach

Free and open to the public

Proceeds benefit the Virginia Beach Fire Foundation

firefighterchallenge.com