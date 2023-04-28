The Firefighter Challenge at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz and Firefighters Marquel Davis and Dan Harrell join Coast Live to perform a preview demonstration of The Firefighter Challenge, happening next month for the Virginia Beach Festival of Champions. The crew shows off some of their life-saving equipment, as well as the Keizer Sled competition that can be seen at the event.
The Firefighter Challenge
May 11-13
Mount Trashmore, Virginia Beach
Free and open to the public
Proceeds benefit the Virginia Beach Fire Foundation
firefighterchallenge.com