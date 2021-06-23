The first freestanding inpatient hospice house in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hospice House of Hampton Roads is a non-profit organization and will be the first freestanding inpatient hospice house in the Hampton Roads Region. This resource will be a home-like setting with 12-bed private suites that will accommodate family members to stay the night with their loved ones and provide large family gathering spaces in the serenity gardens, family kitchen and living rooms. Mary Parker joins us with all the details.

Visit www.hospicehousehr.org for more information.

Presented by

Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

wcbay.com