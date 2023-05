HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Crystal Lugo from B&C Gloves joins Coast Live to show off the "Glove Scaler," a prototype product that will soon go into mass production—thanks to a hefty $25,000 prize Lugo received as winner of the "Pull Up and Pitch" contest at this year's "Something in the Water" festival.

You can find more information and pre-order the Glove Scaler now at glovescaler.com.