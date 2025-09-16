The Fishbowl Classic preparing 78th year of parade and celebration on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seth Fitch and Eric Miller from Arabia Temple No. 12 discuss the 78-year history, culture, and legacy of The Fish Bowl Classic, a week-long celebration of the Portsmouth community with deep roots.

Fish Bowl Week kicks off September 21st with a local Sunday Church Service and Gospel Concert, followed by a community game night, a banquet for the crowning of this year’s Fish Bowl Queen, and The Fish Bowl Classic Parade on Saturday, September 27 at 10 a.m. down High Street in Portsmouth.

Learn more at portsvaevents.com.