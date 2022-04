HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chainsaw Carver Woody Hedgpeth and Liz Burgess from "The Franklin Experience" stop by Coast Live to talk about the upcoming 2022 Lumberjack Festevent in Franklin, and show off a live wood carving demonstration just like the ones you can see at the event on May 7!

Catch the 2022 Lumberjack Festevent in Downtown Franklin on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit facebook.com/TFE.INC for more information.

See more of Woody's work at facebook.com/woodyswoodcarving!