HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Two years after the municipal center mass shooting of 2019, the VB Strong Center has stepped up to provide mental health services to members of the community in honor of the victims of this tragedy. Rosanne C. Foggin joins us to talk about the future of the VB Strong Center and how it will provide resources for those in our community.

