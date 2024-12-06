The Grinch Stole Christmas on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Be careful lovers of Christmas, The Grinch is in town on a mission to steal Christmas. Broadway’s #1 Holiday hit comes to Chrysler Hall December 26 – 29th. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

Grinch stopped by the Coast Live studios to interrupt Host April Woodard with his usual antics, turns out his heart may be bigger than first expected.

Tickets on sale now at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com

Presented by SevenVenues.com