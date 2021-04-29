Watch
Coast Live

Actions

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 17:29:25-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) today announced the Annual Community Builders Awards, which will take place virtually on Thursday, June 3. The Community Builders Awards is HRCAP’s annual fundraiser designed to support the organization’s 20 programs that reach over 12,000 students, parents and clients across the Hampton Roads region. We talk to keynote speaker Susan Taylor about the importance of the event and the role she will play.

For more information visit hrcapinc.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need