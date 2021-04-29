The Hampton Roads Community Action Program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) today announced the Annual Community Builders Awards, which will take place virtually on Thursday, June 3. The Community Builders Awards is HRCAP’s annual fundraiser designed to support the organization’s 20 programs that reach over 12,000 students, parents and clients across the Hampton Roads region. We talk to keynote speaker Susan Taylor about the importance of the event and the role she will play.

For more information visit hrcapinc.org.