The Hampton Roads housing market with Iron Valley Real Estate on Coast Live

Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 27, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Realtors L.J. Hunt and Jonathan Bartlett from Iron Valley Real Estate join Coast Live to share their professional backgrounds, discuss why they enjoy helping educate homebuyers and sellers, and explain the current state of the housing market here in Hampton Roads.

Check out the IVRE Military Strong Event!

Ballyhoo's, Virginia Beach

Saturday, April 29 from

Noon - 3 p.m.

Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, raffle prizes, food, drinks, and more!

