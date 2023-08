HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local folk act "The Harris Creekers" performs two original songs, “Mother’s Name is Love” and “Guitars and Women,” on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

The full Harris Creekers band will be performing on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. for the Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse at Wesley United Church, 2510 N. Armistead Ave in Hampton.

Follow The Harris Creekers on Facebook at facebook.com/harriscreekers.