"The Harvey Years Gala" on the Coast Live Red Carpet

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. William Harvey retires from Hampton University after serving 44 years as President. Coast Live's April Woodard is on the scene at "The Harvey Years Gala," capturing all the glitz and glamour and speaking with the stars of the night as they celebrated Dr. Harvey's historic legacy.
