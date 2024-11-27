Watch Now
The Holidays at The Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Two community favorites are headed back to the Z for the holidays, Holidivas and A Soulful Christmas. Holidivas is celebrating its 10th year as the Z's most beloved cabaret! The 2024 Holidivas performances will feature a community choir performing alongside the divas!

A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue is the new, 70’s Holiday Musical Show for lovers of Gospel, R&B, and Soul. Audiences will be transported back to the disco era into our ‘Groovy Wonderland” inspired by the hit TV show “Soul Train”.

Check out TheZ.orgfor all other Holiday events.

