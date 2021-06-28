The host of "America's Top Dog" and "An Animal Saved My Life" on Coast Live

In each one-hour episode, “America’s Top Dog” features furry friends alongside their handlers facing off on a massive canine obstacle course designed to test their speed, agility, teamwork, and trust as they navigate a series of challenges over two rounds of competition. “An Animal Saved My Life” showcases amazing acts of heroism from different kinds of animal heroes. Curt Menefee has taken on the role of host for both shows and joins us with the details of the upcoming seasons.

Season 2 of "America’s Top Dog" premieres Tuesday, June 29 at 8:00 p.m. "An Animal Saved My Life" premieres Tuesday, July 6. at 9:00 p.m. with back-to-back episodes on A&E.