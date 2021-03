HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Twenty-four couples are going head-to-head to earn the franchise’s ultimate bragging rights on the brand new show, "Love Games:". Nothing is out of bounds with these couples who have defeated distance, cultural and language barriers, meddling in-laws and everything in between! Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan, the host of the show, joins us with the details!

The "Love Games" series is available on Discovery+.