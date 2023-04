HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Chefs and "Ciao House" hosts Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini join Coast Live to share a preview of their all-new show, a culinary competition where chefs live and cook together on-location in Tuscany, the epicenter of italian culture.

The eight-episode series "Ciao House" premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on Food Network and discovery+!