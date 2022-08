NORFOLK, Va.— Hot Wheels is hosting a Monster Truck Glow Party at the Norfolk Scope Arena! Monster Truck Driver Cody Holman joins Coast Live to discuss the event and shares details about his personal experience driving his truck, "Bigfoot."

You can enter to win a family four-pack of tickets! Enter now at wtkr.com/contests!

Visit hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com for more information.

Presented by Seven Venues.