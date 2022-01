HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The cost of consumer vehicles continues to soar with the global auto industry now a year into a computer-chip shortage and with the inventory at all-time lows at dealerships across the country, the market demand has never been higher.CarLotz CEO Michael Bor joins us to discuss what consumers need to consider during this time and some of the hottest car trends of 2022.

