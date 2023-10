HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani and the team from Harygul's Halloween Superstore join Coast Live to show off some of their most popular Halloween costumes for individuals as well as couples this season.

Want to win a $50 gift certificate to Harygul's? Enter our contest now at wtkr.com/contests!

Contest ends October 15, 2023.

Paid for by Harygul's Halloween Superstore

halloweenplanet.com