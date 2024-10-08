The Hurrah Players' Cinderella

Hampton Roads, Va,-- It’s a magical tale to kick off their 40th anniversary! The Hurrah Players present the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. The musical features some special appearances by ballroom dancers and Hurray Players Alumni fulfilling some of the supporting roles in the production. April Woodard spoke to Founder and artistic director, Hugh Copeland about the group’s anniversary and the upcoming performances.

Tickets on sale at hurrahplayers.com