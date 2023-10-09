The Hurrah Players' "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh R. Copeland from The Hurrah Players presents a musical preview of the company's latest production, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

The Hurrah Players said the following about the new play:

Sha la la Joseph you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat ahead of your time! One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colours. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

See below for dates and information about tickets for the show:

Roper Center for Performing Arts

October 13, 7 p.m.

October 14, 2 p.m.

October 15, 2 p.m.

Tickets on sale at www.hurrahplayers.com

Box Office: 757-627-5437

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

October 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets on sale at www.suffolkcenter.org

Box Office: 757-923-0003