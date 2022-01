HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Black Girl Magic" is a compilation of original scenes, vignettes, and poems as well as excerpts from published speeches, poems, plays, and performances that celebrate the lives and accomplishments of Black girls and women past and present, popular and underrated. Creator and Director Sharon Davidson-Cook joins us with the details.

"Black Girl Magic"

at the Hugh R. Copeland Center in the NEON District

February 11 -13

Tickets available at hurrahplayers.com