HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland returns to Coast Live with a preview from The Hurrah Players' new show, "The Lion King Experience, Jr.," and shares a special performance from the cast!

Catch the show at the following locations:



Virginia Beach's Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

September 30th, 7 p.m., Oct 1-2, 2 p.m.

September 30th, 7 p.m., Oct 1-2, 2 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

October 15th, 2 p.m.



Learn more at HurrahPlayers.com!