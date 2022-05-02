Watch
The Importance of Foster Care for Children on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and the need for loving foster parents is huge right now. Audra Bullock, President and Founder of Tidewater Friends of Foster Care, stops by Coast Live to talk about how you can help support children in need of foster care, even if you aren't ready to become a foster parent yourself.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Foster Care
Visit TFFC's "Celebration Of Families In All Of Their Forms" Event
Saturday, May 21,1 p.m. through 4 p.m. at Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk.

Support children in need of foster care at fostercareaware.org.
Learn more about Tidewater Friends of Foster Care at tidewaterffc.org.

